TV Shows that need to Return, More Grey Zone, & a Vaughn Party | March 18, 2021

    TV Shows that need to Return, More Grey Zone, & a Vaughn Party | March 18, 2021


    Today on Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ, & Jax, Toronto is still in the grey zone (00:00), dad bods are back (03:45), 48 people were caught partying in Vaughn (08:35), the times you dyed your hair and it went horribly (13:25), and the TV shows you'd like to see return (28:10). Listen to Virgin Mornings every weekday from 6m - 11am on 99.9 Virgin Radio in Toronto. Follow us on Instagram: @VirginRadioToronto, @AdamWylde, @OnAirTJ, @JaxOnAir, & @Jesse.Blake

