Bell Media - General Contest Rules

Bell Media Inc.

General Contest Rules

Application . These general contest rules (“General Contest Rules”) apply to contests (each, a "Contest") operated by Bell Media Inc. at the applicable Bell Media Inc. radio or television station (the “Station”) on which the Contest appears, unless there are specific contest rules for a particular Contest, in which case those specific contest rules will apply. By entering a Contest, entrants agree to be legally bound by these General Contest Rules, and will be deemed to have read and understood these General Contest Rules. Eligibility . Unless otherwise stated, to enter a Contest and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident in the province or territory in which the Station is located. Each entrant must be over the age of majority in his/her province or territory of residence. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or employees of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the applicable Contest (and any person domiciled with any such employee) are ineligible to enter. A winner of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes and persons domiciled with a winner) may be disqualified. A winner who claims a Prize during the Contest Period is not eligible to enter again. Prizing & Contest Period . The details of the prize(s) available to be won (including the number and the approximate retail value of the prize(s) available to be won), the duration and timing of a Contest and any other relevant information of a Contest will be identified through applicable promotional materials, by the on-air host and/or on the Station website (as applicable) at the start (or before the start) of the Contest. Prize(s) may not be exactly as advertised. Prize(s) must be accepted as awarded, may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Bell Media Inc. reserves the right to substitute a prize, in whole or in part, in the event all or any component of a prize is unavailable. Limit of one (1) prize per household per Contest. Contest Entry . No purchase necessary to enter a Contest. Unless otherwise stated, there is a limit of one (1) entry per person per day per Contest. To enter a Contest, follow the instructions given on-air, on the Station’s website and/or via the Station’s official social networking page (described below), as applicable.

For call-in entry: Without limiting the foregoing, if entry in a Contest occurs via calling-in to the applicable Station, call-in using the telephone number provided on-air when prompted in order to be the caller who places the call received in the position indicated by the program host (e.g. the 8th caller). If you are such caller, you may be deemed a potential winner and you may also be required to follow the instructions of the Station representative to validate your eligibility (e.g. identify a song).

For online entry: Without limiting the foregoing, if entry in a Contest occurs online, visit the Station website during the applicable Contest entry period and follow the on-screen instructions on the applicable Contest’s webpage to complete and submit the online entry form.



Some Contests may provide for additional entries (the “Additional Entries”) by performing specific actions which may include, but are not limited to: subscribing to specific social media; sharing information about the Contest on social media sites; liking on social media; following on social media; downloading an application; or other actions. The number of Additional Entries and the manner by which you can acquire them are mentioned when entering the Contest.

For entry via social media: Without limiting the foregoing, if entry in a Contest occurs via one or several of the official social networking pages for the applicable Station, entry must occur during the applicable Contest entry period by means of the applicable third party service or site (each, a “Third Party Service”). To enter a Contest by means of a Third Party Service, you must have a valid account with the applicable Third Party Service and are solely responsible to ensure that your account settings allow the applicable Station to view your account as required to administer the applicable Contest (failing which, you may be disqualified). By creating an account with a Third Party Service, you agree to comply with such Third Party Service’s Terms of Service. By entering a Contest by means of a Third Party Service, entrants completely release any such Third Party Service of all liability in relation to his/her participation in the applicable Contest. Entrants acknowledge that the applicable Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Third Party Service(s) and that any questions, comments or complaints regarding any Contest should be directed to Bell Media Inc. and not to Third Party Service(s).

For text entry: Without limiting the foregoing, send a text message that includes the Contest word to the short code that was communicated by the Station. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. A potential prize winner may be required to provide proof that he/she is the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

All entries (including Additional Entries if applicable) are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. Bell Media Inc. reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to Bell Media Inc. – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification): (i) for the purposes of verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in the applicable Contest; (ii) for the purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or legitimacy of any entry or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of the applicable Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason Bell Media Inc. deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering the applicable Contest in accordance with the General Contest Rules and, if provided, any further Contest-related instructions. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of Bell Media Inc. within the timeline specified by Bell Media Inc. may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of Bell Media Inc. The sole determinant of the time for each Contest will be the applicable Station’s official clock.