Tune in to 99.9 Virgin Radio THIS Friday, April 2 for a very special Ghost Friday with Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax!

At 6am, 7am, 8am and 9am you'll hear one of your favourite episodes of Ghosted - you won't want to miss it!

Ghost Friday powered by Ghost Kitchens - Order from over 20 food brands and get everything in ONE delivery. Like Quiznos AND Cinnabon. Visit Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes and Door Dash for a Ghost Kitchen location near you.