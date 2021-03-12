iHeartRadio

Happy World Sleep Day!

To celebrate World Sleep Day, 99.9 Virgin Radio has partnered with Sleep Country to help you get a good night sleep and improve your self-care game.

Head over to the Virgin Radio Toronto Instagram Page and tell us what your #MySleepPromise is for your chance to win a $500 Sleep Country gift card! 

 

What is a #MySleepPromise?  It's; 

  • A promise to invest in and take care of ourselves. 
  • A promise to evaluate the role sleep plays in our lives.
  • A promise to take the small steps to build healthier sleep habits. 
  • A promise to stop putting sleep at the end of our to-do lists.
  • A promise to give our bodies and minds the rest it deserves. 
  • A promise that our future self will thank us for. 
  • A promise today for a brighter tomorrow because a better tonight leads to better tomorrow. 

 

