The CNE is Back At Last: Toronto’s favourite end-of-summer tradition returns to deliver its signature blend of new and nostalgic.

All your favourites are returning: SuperDogs’ new show- Pawvengrs, midway rides and games featuring a brand new midway ride: Double-Decker Merry-Go-Round, wacky tasty treats, shopping, and musical performances!

New this year:

  • Drone Show over the Food Building (every night at 10:45pm – no show on Labour Day)
  • Nevaeh and the NorthStar is a new spectacular multimedia show featuring groundbreaking theatrical technologies of projection mapping, augmented reality, laser, pyrotechnics and indoor drones (daily)
  • CNE Gaming Garage expands to run all 18-days this year!
  • Charles Pachter: A Romance with Canada exhibit (daily)

Special Events:

  • (NEW) Mardi Gras Meet-Up and Craft Beer Festival (Aug 20 to 23, evenings)
  • (NEW) Celtic Celebration & Craft Beer Festival (Sept 1 to 5)
  • Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest (Aug 25 to 29)
  • Air Show Returns (Sept 3 to 5)

Bandshell Lineup includes a Comedy Night with Howie Mandel (Aug 19), concerts featuring: Bruce Cockburn, Marianas Trench, Tom Cochrane, Gordon Lightfoot, Glass Tiger, Busty and the Bass and more! For full lineup see our website here: https://www.theex.com/performances/music/

 

All events are FREE with CNE admission!

