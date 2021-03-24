Virgin Radio's COVID Free Friday
You may not realize how often COVID comes up in your conversations. And a year later... it's just too much!
99.9 Virgin Radio is giving you a break from COVID!
This Friday - it's a COVID FREE FRIDAY!
All day Friday - we guarantee - you WON'T hear our on-air announcers talking about COVID!
Make sure you're listening though, because if Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, Sam East or Dames Nellas happen to slip up and mention the dreaded c-word, you could instantly win $500!
If you catch any of our on-air announcers say the word "COVID" between 7am - 7pm on Friday, March 26, text 'FREEDOM' and your full name to 999-99!
If you catch us, we could be calling you to give you $500!
COVID? Who's that...we don't talk about it anymore! ;)
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 26, 2021 and closes at 6:59 p.m. ET on March 26, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the one (1) prize is $500.00 CAD. Odds of becoming a potential prize winner will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 999virginradio.ca