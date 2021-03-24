Virgin Radio's COVID Free Friday

You may not realize how often COVID comes up in your conversations. And a year later... it's just too much!

99.9 Virgin Radio is giving you a break from COVID!

This Friday - it's a COVID FREE FRIDAY!

All day Friday - we guarantee - you WON'T hear our on-air announcers talking about COVID!

Make sure you're listening though, because if Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax, Sam East or Dames Nellas happen to slip up and mention the dreaded c-word, you could instantly win $500!

If you catch any of our on-air announcers say the word "COVID" between 7am - 7pm on Friday, March 26, text 'FREEDOM' and your full name to 999-99!

If you catch us, we could be calling you to give you $500!

COVID? Who's that...we don't talk about it anymore! ;)