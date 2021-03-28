iHeartRadio

Win A McDonald's Gift Card

Tune in during 10am Trivia with Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax this week for your chance to win a $150 Gift Card to McDonald's to celebrate the 45th anniversary of freshly cracked eggs in Egg McMuffin, Sausage ‘N Egg McMuffin and Bacon ‘N Egg McMuffin sandwiches.

 

McDonald’s has something for everyone with a variety of McCafé® bakery items like Muffins and Li’L Donuts, as well as fluffy Hot Cakes, Chicken McMuffin® sandwiches and its famous Hash Browns. If you are looking for something to complement your breakfast? McCafé® Premium Roast Coffee is made with 100% Ethically Sourced Arabica beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.
 

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 29, 2021 and closes at 11:00 a.m. ET on April 1, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four (4) prizes is $150.00 CAD. Odds of becoming a potential prize winner will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 999virginradio.ca

