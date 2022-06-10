iHeartRadio

Win Chris Rock Tickets

Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour will be stopping Toronto this summer, and 99.9 Virgin Radio wants to make sure you’re there!

Tune in to Virgin Mornings with Adam Wylde, TJ & Jax all this week for your chance to win tickets to see Chris Rock LIVE at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, June 18th.

Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 13, 2022 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 17, 2022. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $180 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.

