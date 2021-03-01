iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

Win Tickets To See Maluma

6@6 Header
Contest rules

Tune in during the 6@6 with Dames Nellas for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Maluma's "Papa Juancho Tour" on Thursday, October 22, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena!

The 6@6 with Dames Nellas powered by NextMag.ca - Canada's new destination for music, arts & fun in print and online. 

 

 

 

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 5th at 10am on ticketmaster.ca!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 2, 2021 and closes at 6:10 p.m. ET on March 5, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) prizes is $69.99 CAD. Odds of becoming a potential prize winner will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 999virginradio.ca

Music News

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com