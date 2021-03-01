Win Tickets To See Maluma
Tune in during the 6@6 with Dames Nellas for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Maluma's "Papa Juancho Tour" on Thursday, October 22, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena!
The 6@6 with Dames Nellas powered by NextMag.ca - Canada's new destination for music, arts & fun in print and online.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 5th at 10am on ticketmaster.ca!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 2, 2021 and closes at 6:10 p.m. ET on March 5, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) prizes is $69.99 CAD. Odds of becoming a potential prize winner will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 999virginradio.ca