27th Annual Gutsy Walk

Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. Yet people don't always talk about these devastating diseases

Gutsy Walk is an annual nationwide event that brings communities from coast to coast together to show support for the 300,000 Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and raises funds for much-needed research and support programs.

Let everyone living with Crohn’s or colitis know that they’re not alone. Join thousands of Canadians on Sunday, June 5th for the annual 5km Gutsy Walk happening at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto.

To volunteer, donate, register or learn more about Gutsy Walk, visit gutsywalk.ca or gutsyenmarche.ca!