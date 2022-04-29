iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

27th Annual Gutsy Walk

Gutsy Walk Header

Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. Yet people don't always talk about these devastating diseases

Gutsy Walk is an annual nationwide event that brings communities from coast to coast together to show support for the 300,000 Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and raises funds for much-needed research and support programs.

Let everyone living with Crohn’s or colitis know that they’re not alone. Join thousands of Canadians on Sunday, June 5th for the annual 5km Gutsy Walk happening at Sunnybrook Park in Toronto.

To volunteer, donate, register or learn more about Gutsy Walk, visit gutsywalk.ca or gutsyenmarche.ca!

Music News

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com