On September 10 & 11, 2021, Celebrate Toronto's 188th Anniversary. Since 2014, Celebrate Toronto has been collaborating with local artists, entertainers and businesses in celebrating Toronto's "Past, Present, and Future" while highlighting its accomplishments and diversity. In 2017 Celebrate Toronto expanded into a free festival, held at Nathan Phillips Square, where we will continue to celebrate the city and work with local Toronto based businesses and artisans promoting and supporting everything that is “Toronto”. <3

The festival will open from: Saturday September 10th, 2022 - 12:00pm – 8:00pm Sunday September 11th, 2022 - 12:00pm – 8:00pm

