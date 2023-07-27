iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

CIBC Run For The Cure - October 1st, 2023

1265x500-Run-for-the-Cure

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. It touches the lives of so many families every day. The CIBC Run for the Cure gives families, friends and supporters the opportunity to come together to honour and celebrate their loved ones. And to make a real difference for all Canadians impacted by breast cancer.

Join us, and so many amazing others, on Sunday, October 1st to show your support. It's an inspirational day that raises important funds for CCS. Because of the funds YOU raise through the CIBC Run for the Cure, we know more than ever before about how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond breast cancer.

Visit us on location in Mississauga on October 1st, 2023 to show your support or you can donate here!

Music News

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com