LIVE ON LOCATION - Canadian Blood Services

Patients need donors now more than ever. Donate blood or plasma now.

Blood and blood products are a critical part of everyday medical care including major surgeries, medical procedures, cancer treatments and managing diseases and disorders. As a blood donor you form a vital link in Canada's lifeline, helping many Canadians wake up healthy each day.

Join Sam East and 99.9 Virgin Radio LIVE ON LOCATION Saturday October 14th at Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St., Unit G007; Richmond Hill, ON; L4C 5G2) to donate and make all the difference!

Click here for more info!