LIVE ON LOCATION - Mr. Puffs

​Join 99.9 Virgin Radio's Shannon Burns LIVE on location at Mr. Puffs in Scarborough. She'll also be giving away free boxes of Puffs!* Visit the Scarborough location on April 15th to try:

  • Mr. Puffs new Bueno Artisanal hot chocolate
  • The varied menu, milkshakes, tornadoes, ice cream, hot chocolates, coffees and our famous Puffs
  • Puffs comes in boxes of 12, 30 or 50 and are always served hot and fresh and made on order with all natural and scrumptious toppings such as hazelnut chocolate, honey and strawberry glazes.
  • Find your favorite flavor of Puffs with over than 20 flavors and enhance your experience with one of our extra toping such as Smarties, Oreo, KitKat or SKOR.
  • For more information visit our website www.Mrpuffs.com

Shannon will be LIVE from 1pm-5pm at Mr. Puff's Scarborough. 259 Morningside Avenue, Scarborough. 

*While supplies last.

