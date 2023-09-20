LIVE ON LOCATION - Walmart

iHeartRadio

Walmart welcomes you to their newly renovated Erin Mills store at 2160 Burnhamthorpe Rd W, in Mississauga, Ontario! Check out the bright apparel and cosmetics departments, expanded ethnic grocery selection, home-made ready meals and more! All inside an easier to navigate one-stop shop for your home and family. See what’s new! Walmart. Save Money. Live Better

Join 99.9 Virgin Radio's Sam East, Saturday September 30th. We’ll be live on location from 9a to 1p with our friends from Walmart Canada to talk about the out the bright apparel and cosmetics departments, expanded ethnic grocery selection, home-made ready meals and more!

Come and see it for yourself for a chance to WIN 1 of 3 $100.00 Walmart Digital Gift Cards!

Click here for store info!

 

    CIBC Run For The Cure

    The CIBC Run for the Cure is back and welcoming you to participate on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 in support of Breast Cancer Research!
    NO TIME FOR THAT

    You are invited to help create a kinder, more inclusive world by supporting the 2nd Annual NTFT Awards show!

