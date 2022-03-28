Join Sam East LIVE on location on Saturday, April 2 from 11am – 3pm at GEOX located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre ! (3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto)



Introducing Spherica™ - the new Geox comfort concept transforms the world you walk in.



Created to give you an incredible cushion while walking, thanks to its innovative Zero Shock System featuring ultra-soft spheres. Put it to the test all day long, Spherica™ gives you comfort, balance and support, plus Spherica™ is equipped with Geox’s signature breathable waterproof membrane.



Come check out the new collection at our Geox flagship store in Ontario at Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 2 as we celebrate the launch of the Geox Spring Spherica Collection:



You won’t want to miss this! All customers will be eligible for exclusive discounts on the Spring Collection plus anyone that joins can enter to win FREE Geox shoes! Enjoy treats & refreshments and music from 99.9 Virgin Radio as you shop our new Spherica Collection.



Learn more about the collection here: Geox® Spherica | Shoes featuring Zero Shock System technology



Geox is a contemporary Italian brand that improves well-being, through quality materials & breathable technology.



Renowned for its outstanding production of footwear and casual apparel for Women, Men and Children, Geox's achievements are underpinned by its relentless research into innovative solutions that deliver breathability, waterproofness and cushioning. Protected by 55 different patents and 11 more recent patent applications, Geox is a leading brand on the International Branded Casual Footwear Market.