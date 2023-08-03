Toronto Buskerfest

iHeartRadio

It’s spontaneous, it’s outrageous, it’s fun, it's fabulous and it's back. Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy! Get ready to be blown away around every corner because they've really got something for everyone. From circus artistry, to daredevils, feats of the impossible, musicians, comedians, food trucks, a beer garden and so much more!

Four days of non-stop, action-packed fun for all ages! Buskerfest runs from Friday, September 1st through to Monday, Septemember 4th, and it’s all for a great cause - admission is by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto.

PLUS if you spot our Street Team all weekend you could win yourself some FREE swag!

 

    CIBC Run For The Cure

    The CIBC Run for the Cure is back and welcoming you to participate on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 in support of Breast Cancer Research!
    Heatwave for SickKids

    29th Annual Beach Volleyball Event to help build a new SickKids!
    NO TIME FOR THAT

    You are invited to help create a kinder, more inclusive world by supporting the 2nd Annual NTFT Awards show!

