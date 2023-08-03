Toronto Buskerfest

It’s spontaneous, it’s outrageous, it’s fun, it's fabulous and it's back. Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy! Get ready to be blown away around every corner because they've really got something for everyone. From circus artistry, to daredevils, feats of the impossible, musicians, comedians, food trucks, a beer garden and so much more!

Four days of non-stop, action-packed fun for all ages! Buskerfest runs from Friday, September 1st through to Monday, Septemember 4th, and it’s all for a great cause - admission is by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto.

PLUS if you spot our Street Team all weekend you could win yourself some FREE swag!