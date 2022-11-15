iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

Cavalcade of Lights 2022

CAVALCADE2022_HEADER

Cavalcade of Lights presented by Desjardins Financial Group - November 26 to January 7

 

Join 99.9 Virgin Radio for the opening night celebration Saturday, November 26 from 3 – 11 pm

The official kick off to the holiday season with an evening of live music, fire and light performances, skating parties, the first lighting of Toronto's official Christmas tree and the unveiling of the holiday lights display at Nathan Phillips Square. With performances by Sina Bathaie, Canadian Olympic gold medalist, Gabrielle Daleman and more! Fun for the whole family, this event is FREE. 

Holiday lighting and skating will remain until January 7.

 

Produced by the City of Toronto. 

For more information, call 311 or visit toronto.ca/cavalcade

Location: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com