Join the Canadian Cancer Society on Sunday, October 3 for the 30th annual CIBC Run for the Cure in support of the breast cancer cause. Help us change the future of breast cancer by joining the reimagined Run from the comfort of home, or your local neighbourhood.

Residents of all ages are invited to attend our livestreamed opening ceremonies at 11 AM EST on Facebook, YouTube, and broadcasted on local YES TV channels across the country. Featuring performances from Canadian musicians, stories from Hope Participants and a high-energy warm-up, it’s an event you won’t want to miss! After the opening ceremonies, participants are invited to walk or run 1 km, 5 km or a distance of their choosing, in their local neighbourhoods.

Funds raised are directly invested into groundbreaking breast cancer research, advocacy and a national support system that makes a real difference for people affected by breast cancer and their families. Your support can help change the lives of Canadians with breast cancer.



Join us and run or walk your way on Sunday, October 3. Learn more and register today at cibcrunforthecure.com.