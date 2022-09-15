We’re excited to share that this year’s Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure will return as an in-person event. All public health guidelines and recommendations will be observed at CIBC Run for the Cure events to ensure your safety.

You can make a difference When you join or support the CIBC Run for the Cure, you help provide hope to all Canadians impacted by breast cancer. Your support:

-Helps thousands of people get to their breast cancer treatmentsProvides community and support through our peer support programs

-Provides more than 3,100 wigs, headwear, and breast prosthesesFunds Canada’s best breast cancer research

With your support, we can show Canadians affected by breast cancer that they’re not alone

Toronto's Run for the Cure will take place at Onatrio Place on Sunday, Octoeber 2nd.

For more info, please click HERE!