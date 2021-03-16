COBS Bread Doughnation Day

Join COBS Bread on March 27th for Doughnation Day!

Doughnation Day, Saturday March 27: Customers can purchase a 6-pack of Hot Cross Buns, and COBS Bread will donate $2 to the bakery’s local community charity. Each bakery has selected a charity that they will be donating to. If you can't make it into your local bakery on Saturday, don't worry, you can also make a donation online to your local bakery's charity at COBSBread.com/donate-now.

Breakfast Club of Canada (The Club): The Club raises funds for schools for school breakfast programs. Breakfast programs ensure all students have reliable access to nutritious food in a safe and supportive environment in order to positively impact health and learning.

Hot Cross Buns: COBS Bread Hot Cross Buns are a tradition and are a highly anticipated treat that only comes out once per year. Baked at every bakery from scratch fresh every day, COBS Bread offers them in four varieties: Traditional with raisins and currants, Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip, and Cranberry Orange. ​

