What: Dames Nellas - Live on Location

When: October 30 from 10a-2p

Where: The Bell Store at Creekside Crossing (1560 Dundas Street East, Mississauga)

About:

Visit The Bell Store at Creekside Crossing to switch to pure fibre Internet from Bell. Whether you’re surfing the web, shopping or streaming, pure fibre Internet gives you the world’s fastest Internet technology with total download speeds of up to 1.5 Gigabits per second.

Stream your favourite shows in HD, video chat with your loved ones, and play games online with your friends, at the same time. Switch to pure fibre Internet today and get a special offer, today only.