Diabetes Canada - Clothing Collection

Are you looking to donate your gently used clothing and textiles? Diabetes Canada Donation Bins are open and accepting items! 

Click here to find a donation bin. 

Click here to schedule a pick up. 

 

How it works - 

1. Pack up your clothing and textile items in bags or boxes

2. Put them in your trunk

3. Bring your items to the Diabetes Canada drop off location 

4. Volunteers will wear masks and remove the items from your vehicle safely 

5. Please do not get out of your car

 

