Lumenus is proud to announce they will be running their annual EMBODY YOGA event again in 2022! Embody Yoga is a family friendly virtual yoga fundraiser where participants will enjoy a yoga session to improve fitness, reduce stress and stay healthy, all while raising funds for Lumenus and our Early Years Programs and Services.



Embody Yoga

Sunday, March 27

8:00am - 10:30am (in-person) and 9:00am - 10:30am (virtual)

Science Centre (free parking before 9am)

Lumenus provides early years services to approximately 8,167 young children and parents annually but the demand for services far outweigh our capacity. As a result, lengthy wait times for service are typical. These long wait times for service in Toronto have been well documented over the past decade. An eight month to one year wait time for an infant, toddler, or parent in distress has the potential for devastating consequences.

By supporting Lumenus, you are allowing us to give every infant, child and youth a chance to be seen, be heard, and be well. Thank you for your support.



CLICK HERE for full event details and to register.