Join Game Gurus: Let's Get Trivial on Friday, March 26, 2021 - 6pm to 8pm for a fun, exciting and safe trivia event for your family and friends to participate in while helping a great cause!

Let’s Get Trivial! will be virtual and divided into 5 rounds of trivia questions from different categories. There will be 15-20 questions per round and each round will be demarcated by short intervals of entertainment by the host.

You will have fun from the comfort of your home and, after registration, you will get the Zoom link that will bring you to our event room on March 26 at 6 pm.

Funds raised from the event will support Red Door in providing emergency shelter and hope for women and children affected by domestic violence, families in a housing crisis and refugees with no one to turn to.

Let's have fun and, at the same time, help this great cause! Tickets are $20. Register here!

If you can not participate, no problem...you can still donate and help make a difference to Red Door Family Shelter here!