iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

Game Gurus: Let's Get Trivial

Untitled design

Join Game Gurus: Let's Get Trivial on Friday, March 26, 2021 - 6pm to 8pm for a fun, exciting and safe trivia event for your family and friends to participate in while helping a great cause!

Let’s Get Trivial! will be virtual and divided into 5 rounds of trivia questions from different categories. There will be 15-20 questions per round and each round will be demarcated by short intervals of entertainment by the host.

You will have fun from the comfort of your home and, after registration, you will get the Zoom link that will bring you to our event room on March 26 at 6 pm.

Funds raised from the event will support Red Door in providing emergency shelter and hope for women and children affected by domestic violence, families in a housing crisis and refugees with no one to turn to.

Let's have fun and, at the same time, help this great cause! Tickets are $20. Register here

If you can not participate, no problem...you can still donate and help make a difference to Red Door Family Shelter here

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com