INSIDE OUT FILM FESTIVAL

Do you love queer films? Have you dreamed of attending a premiere with movie stars? Now is your chance!

The 32nd annual Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival, which champions innovative 2SLGBTQ+ filmmakers from across the globe, has revealed its full

film lineup that will take place both in-person and virtually from May 26th to June 5th in Toronto, showcasing 128 films from 28 countries, including 38 feature films, 3 episodic series, and 7 world premieres.

The festival’s opening night film will be the Canadian premiere of Gabriel Martin’s critically acclaimed family drama MARS ONE, which opened the World Cinema program at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and topped several lists of best films seen at the festival. MARS ONE explores the hopes and expectations, the anxieties and foibles, of a Brazilian family against the backdrop of the 2018 election of Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. Closing the festival will be the world premiere of the first two episodes of Prime Video’s first Canadian comedy scripted original series “The Lake” created by Julian Doucet, which stars Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”), Julia Stiles (HUSTLERS) and Madison Shamoun, along with Declan Whaley, Emily Roman, Travis Nelson, Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, and Jared Scott. The episodic comedy follows Justin (Gavaris) as he returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving

daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his "picture-perfect" stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles). The Lake will launch exclusively on Prime Video on June 17th in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Program highlights from the lineup include three world premiere narrative features from new voices - including the sci-fi drama UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS, a film about fighting for a place in a world that doesn’t respect your existence, Ashton Pina’s feature directorial debut NANA’S BOYS, an intimate drama about a Black couple who are confronted with the fragility of their once solid relationship, and the RE:Focus gala selection for 2022 - the contemplative Mexican

film WE WILL NEVER BELONG, charting one queer teenager’s quest for finding their own truth amongst family drama. Additional narrative premiere highlights from the program include Stefanos Tai’s debut WE DON’T DANCE FOR NOTHING - a photo-montage love letter to the Filipina domestic workers of Hong Kong and their passion for dance, and Tara Thorne’s bold and provocative COMPULSUS - a revenge drama about gender based violence. Documentary highlights from the festival will include two films that illustrate the need for safe queer spaces for the community - the world premiere of Marcus Pontello’s FRIDAY I’M IN LOVE, a documentary about a beloved LGBTQ nightclub in Texas that demonstrates the importance of LGBTQ bars and nightclubs in providing safe spaces for queer people, and Jacquie Lawrence’s GATEWAYS GRIND - a documentary that revisits the colourful history of a

legendary lesbian bar from across the pond called The Gateways Club, a cherished space that represented a haven for gay women. Other documentary highlights include Ry Levey’s OUT IN THE RING, a documentary on the rise and history of LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers and representation in the sport, Kevin Hegge’s TRAMPS! (Inside Out’s Centerpiece Gala selection), a feature-length documentary that focuses on London’s iconic fashion and musical movement “The New Romantics'', and Maris Curran’s documentary JEANETTE - an intimate and inspiring film that profiles Jeanette - a survivor of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.