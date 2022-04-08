iHeartRadio

LIVE ON LOCATION - NATIONAL HOME SHOW

NHS On Location

What: Dames Nellas - Live on Location


When: Saturday, April 16 from 10a-2p


Where: The National Home Show presented by Re/Ma at the Enercare Centre on the Exhibition grounds

100 Princes' Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3


About:

  • Tour the Bonneville Dream Home.
  • Get hands-on in the DIY Centre.
  • Discover new products and great deals from over 500 vendors.
  • PLUS! Don't miss HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray, Debra Salmoni and Sebastian Clovis on the Main Stage.
  • Discover and shop local brands and handmade goods in the NEW Shop Small experience brought to you by RBC Royal Bank.
  • Explore the design movement dedicated to extending independent living for as long as possible in the My Livable Home feature.
  • Have questions about your next renovation? Unsure if that wall can come down? Stop by Destination Renovation for a free 15-minute consultation with a RenoMark Renovator.
  • Swing by the Design Intervention booth and meet design and decor experts for a free 15-minute consultation.
  • Every hour, it’s a new presentation featuring live cooking, wine pairing, mixology seminars and everything you need to make entertaining at home a breeze in the Food Network Canada Outdoor Kitchen.
  • To purchase tickets and learn more, go to nationalhomeshow.com.

 

