LIVE ON LOCATION - NATIONAL HOME SHOW
What: Dames Nellas - Live on Location
When: Saturday, April 16 from 10a-2p
Where: The National Home Show presented by Re/Ma at the Enercare Centre on the Exhibition grounds
100 Princes' Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
About:
- Tour the Bonneville Dream Home.
- Get hands-on in the DIY Centre.
- Discover new products and great deals from over 500 vendors.
- PLUS! Don't miss HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray, Debra Salmoni and Sebastian Clovis on the Main Stage.
- Discover and shop local brands and handmade goods in the NEW Shop Small experience brought to you by RBC Royal Bank.
- Explore the design movement dedicated to extending independent living for as long as possible in the My Livable Home feature.
- Have questions about your next renovation? Unsure if that wall can come down? Stop by Destination Renovation for a free 15-minute consultation with a RenoMark Renovator.
- Swing by the Design Intervention booth and meet design and decor experts for a free 15-minute consultation.
- Every hour, it’s a new presentation featuring live cooking, wine pairing, mixology seminars and everything you need to make entertaining at home a breeze in the Food Network Canada Outdoor Kitchen.
- To purchase tickets and learn more, go to nationalhomeshow.com.