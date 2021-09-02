This year on McHappy Day, a portion of every purchase from every item across the full McDonald’s menu supports families with sick children at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and other local children’s charities.



Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day, along with the every day support of Canadians at McDonald’s, has helped RMHC support more than 425,000 families across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child’s treatment.



The impact of Ronald McDonald House Charities across our communities is far-reaching. Today, 1 in 4 Canadians has either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has.



Don’t forget – while you’re at McDonald’s, you can ask to round-up your order and the difference will be donated to RMHC in your community!



Can’t get to a McDonald’s restaurant? You can still donate to RMHC by visiting: rmhc.ca to make a direct donation.