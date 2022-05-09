McHappy Day is back on Wednesday, May 11th in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities®. All day, a portion of the proceeds from every food and beverage item sold will support RMHC and local children's charities across Canada.

How to support RMHC on McHappy Day

1. Order your faves on May 11 at McDonald’s or through the McDonald’s app. Can’t make it to a restaurant? Order McDelivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash and receive a $0 delivery fee on a McDonald’s order of $15 (plus tax) or more!

2. For a limited time, purchase exclusive merch from Peace Collective.

*limited-edition collection of tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and more, which for the first time ever features iconic McDonaldsland characters

3. Donate $2 at McDonald's and you’ll receive a McHappy Day heart* with a special video message.

4. Buy a pair of McHappy Day socks* for $5+ tax at McDonald's or though the McDonald's app.