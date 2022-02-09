Myles - Live on Location

SkipTheDishes has partnered with Snoop Dogg in anticipation of the upcoming big game this weekend!



To launch their new track with Snoop SkipTheDishes is handing out complimentary game day snacks to Torontonians!



Join 99.9 Virgin Radio’s Myles Galloway LIVE on location Friday, February 11 from 11am – 3pm at 1056 Queen Street West (Forno Cultura Parking Lot) and grab a free hot dog at the Pop Up Hot Dog Cart by Skip!



The excitement doesn’t end there! SkipTheDishes will also be giving visitors a voucher with Skip credits so you can order your game-day favorites through Skip!





