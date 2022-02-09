iHeartRadio

Static URL Link (Header)

Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*

Myles - Live on Location

ON_LOCATION_myles_skipthedishes

SkipTheDishes has partnered with Snoop Dogg in anticipation of the upcoming big game this weekend!

To launch their new track with Snoop SkipTheDishes is handing out complimentary game day snacks to Torontonians!

Join 99.9 Virgin Radio’s Myles Galloway LIVE on location Friday, February 11 from 11am – 3pm at 1056 Queen Street West (Forno Cultura Parking Lot) and grab a free hot dog at the Pop Up Hot Dog Cart by Skip!

The excitement doesn’t end there! SkipTheDishes will also be giving visitors a voucher with Skip credits so you can order your game-day favorites through Skip!


 

Group element Virgin Toronto footer

Virgin Toronto contact information

Phones

In studio (416) 872-9999

Reception (416) 384-8000

Sales (416) 440-6330

Website

Instagram Snapchat
99999
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com