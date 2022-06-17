99.9 Virgin Radio is a proud media sponsor of the 2022 NTFT Awards!

On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 at 7-10 pm EST (doors @ 6 pm) you are invited to help create a kinder, more inclusive world by supporting the 2nd Annual NTFT Awards show! Join host Jax Irwin from 99.9 Virgin Radio at the Arcadian Court in Toronto to celebrate passionate youth who have no time for bullying, no time for stigma, and no time for the negative.



The NTFT Awards are a fantastic opportunity for businesses and community members to come together and make a difference to support youth like Kai. This event will highlight students and schools that took part in our NTFT Virtual Tour this past school year as well as showcase musical performances and appearances by well-known local stars. It is a semi-formal event in an intimate setting and there will be appetizers, a cash bar, and raffle/silent auction prizes.



All proceeds from the NTFT Awards show will go towards our 2022-2023 national programming for youth.



No Time for That (NTFT) is a registered Canadian charity that educates and empowers youth about bullying prevention, mental health awareness, and LGBTQ2S+ visibility. Since 2012, NTFT has delivered over 650 presentations across Canada to over 150,000 students at no cost to the students or schools. It’s now more important than ever to remind youth that they are not alone and that there is hope.

Click here to purchase tickets!