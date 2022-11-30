iHeartRadio

Pizza Nova in Support of SickKids

Thumb_PIZZANOVA

Share the love this holiday season with Pizza Nova!

Purchase a Limited-Edition Vespa Ornament for $12.99, and $2.00 from every purchase will be donated to SickKids Foundation to help build a new state-of-the-art hospital and patient support buildings, continue breakthrough research and build partnerships across the country and around the world. 

Together, you are joining the fight to improve children’s health

Available in-store or online, while quantities last and they are selling out fast!

