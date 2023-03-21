Save Our Scruff - April 29

After four long years, we’re back, baby! Save Our Scruff would cordially like to invite you to our 4th annual Scruff Social (the last three years can talk to the hand).

In honour of our 9th year of dog rescue, advocacy, and education, we’re celebrating in 90s-style. Join us for an unforgettable evening with fellow dog lovers as we support and pay tribute to our fly community and the scruffs that have come, are, and will come into our care.

Your ticket gets you access to:

• An open bar

• A silent auction with a bunch of sweet items

• Live music and a DJ for gettin’ jiggy with it

• Some pretty rad games and activities

• Late-night snacks

• A chance to meet loveable doggos*

• Parting gifts

We are proud to assure you that your support goes directly to providing life-saving services for dogs in need. Save Our Scruff does not receive any financial support from federal, provincial, or municipal government agencies. We rely solely on donations from members of our compassionate, animal-loving community. Proceeds from the Scruff Social will go directly towards supporting our dogs, which includes paying for veterinary care, transportation, training, and advocacy work.

Dress code: A night out on the town, 90s-themed if you so desire

Cocktails start at 8pm. This is a 19+ event.

Unable to attend but still want to support? Make a donation here.

*Please keep your pups at home!* Our doggo guests are arriving by special invitation.