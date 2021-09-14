ShowLoveTO offers a number of immersive and engaging activities in neighbourhoods across the city to encourage Torontonians to reconnect with their communities, local businesses, and neighbours. Explore your neighbourhood and show your love for Toronto!

Presented in association with founding sponsor American Express, and in partnership with Destination Toronto, ShowLoveTO is one of a number of initiatives the City of Toronto has delivered since the COVID-19 pandemic began that have helped with the city’s restart and recovery.

Reconnect with family and friends over a great meal and experience the joy of dining out with the CaféTO and DineTOgether programs. Rediscover Toronto's neighbourhoods with more than 150 self-guided itineraries, each highlighting the unique character of the community, through StrollTO, HistoricTO and Cultural Hotspot Tours. More than 1,700 artists will beautify and re-energize Toronto's streets and public spaces with murals, public artworks, lighting installations, projections and performances through ArtworxTO, BigArtTO, LoveTO, and Poems for Your Path.

More information about ShowLoveTO is available at toronto.ca/showloveto.