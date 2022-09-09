Join us at Downsview Park on October 1st for the most family-friendly fun you can have - SickKids Get Loud!

Picture this: an all-ages outdoor walk/run and festival, with live music, BBQ lunch, and activities for the whole family. From an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, arts and crafts, and even a ferris wheel, the fun never stops! Get loud and help us build a new SickKids today.

Do it virtually. GetLoud for SickKids with family and friends throughout September, wherever you are. Choose your challenge (walking or running), set your goal, then track your kilometres – on the GetLoud website, or via your favourite tracker.

REGISTRATION FEE: It's free to get active virtually. PARTICIPATE VIRTUALLY

Do it live. Hit your fundraising goal and join us in-person on October 1 at Downsview Park for the live GetLoud Celebration. It's the most family-friendly fun you can have: an all-ages outdoor walk/fun run & festival, with live music, BBQ lunch, beer garden, and activities & entertainment for everyone.

REGISTRATION FEE: $25 per adult

FUNDRAISING MINIMUM: $250 per adult. PARTICIPATE LIVE

Want to do both? Even better. Getting active & fundraising throughout September is a great way to make an impact at SickKids. But there's nothing like coming together with our whole community, live, to celebrate. We want you to get the full GetLoud experience – throughout September and on October 1 – so be sure to sign up for the live event and take part in it all.