From May 1 to 31 at participating Pizza Nova locations in Ontario, purchase a dipping sauce with your pizza order to support kids at Variety Ontario. 50 cents from every dip purchased will be donated to Variety!



Pizza Nova’s association with Variety spans over 30 years. This association has resulted in more than $1 million for their organization via the Pizza Nova That’s Amore Pizza for Kids Day which started in 1999. When Pizza Nova's owners first selected Variety as their lead charity, they wanted to focus on a charity for children, and an organization that received very little government support. The professionalism and passion that staff and volunteers display for children with physical and mental challenges sustains the ongoing partnership between Pizza Nova and Variety. It goes hand-in-hand with Pizza Nova’s passion for its product, its employees and its community.

