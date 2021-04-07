iHeartRadio

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Join Toronto Caribbean Carnival on Sunday, April 11th at 7pm for First Lap: Keeping the Carnival Alive, a digital extravaganza previewing the summer festival. 
 

The show promises to give viewers an all access pass to the many elements of Toronto Caribbean Carnival, featuring dynamite costume display, enchanting steelpan, music and the showcasing of calypso and reggae music. It is intended to provide an early taste and wet the appetite of carnival goers, on the heels of the Trinidad Carnival virtual events, on the amazing festival that happens in the summer on the streets of Toronto and in various venues across the GTA.
 

Click here to join the event! 

 

