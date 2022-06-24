TORONTO CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL
Carnival is back! After two long years, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is on de road again!
Toronto Caribbean Carnival takes place on Emancipation Day weekend to commemorate the end of slavery in Canada.
We’re celebrating 55 years of Caribbean Carnival in Toronto.
Get ready for a month long celebration including Junior Carnival, Pan Alive, King & Queen, and of course the Grande Parade; five thrilling kilometers of dancing, wining, jumping and waving to the hottest soca music.
Sign up with a Toronto Mas Band and grab your costume early to party in the parade.
Exciting new events include Grand Parade Central, a VIP experience for parade goers, including 3 stages, food vendors, crafts and a beer garden. Also new this year is Carnival Garden at Hotel X on Carnival Sunday.
The City of Scarborough has played an important role in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival as the hub of most of our participating MAS bands
From June 27th to July 31st the Toronto Caribbean Carnival will do a complete takeover of the Scarborough Town Centre (Centre Court). The Centre Court will be transformed into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean art with special backdrops, costumes, and photo walls.
Grab your tickets today at torontocarnival.ca
EXCITING LINE UP OF EVENTS (Details below)
TCC @ STC
Date: Monay, June 27th to Sunday, July 31st
Location: Scarborough Town Centre
Time: All day
OFFICIAL LAUNCH
Date: Thursday - July 7, 2022
Location: Nathan Phillips Square
Time: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
JR KING & QUEEN SHOWCASE
Date: Sunday - July 10, 2022
Location: Scarborough Town Centre
Time: 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
JR CARNIVAL PARADE
Date: Saturday - July 16, 2022
Location: Malvern Community Centre
Time: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
OCPA CALYPSO SHOWCASE
Date: Sunday - July 24, 2022
Time: 5:00pm to 12:00am
KING & QUEEN SHOWCASE
Date: Thursday - July 28, 2022
Location: Lamport Stadium
Time: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
OSA PAN ALIVE
Date: Friday - July 29, 2022
Location: Lamport Stadium
Time: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am
GRAND PARADE
Date: Saturday – July 30, 2022
Location: Exhibition Place Grounds
Time: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
BRAND NEW GRAND PARADE ROUTE
Grand parade route IS 5.0 KM, Starting at Princes Boulevard. The bands will head through the Ex-Grounds onto the Lakeshore. Judging will now take place first before Mas Bands depart for parade route.
CARNIVAL GARDEN
Date: Sunday – July 31, 2022
Location: Hotel X
Time: TBD
EMANCIPATION DAY
Date: Monday – August 1, 2022
Location: Various
Time: Various