Treat People With Kindness

Dance all night to the Best Songs(s) Ever by Harry Styles & OneDirection in support of CAMH!

You won't want to miss this Harry Styles inspired dance party, in support of the Centre for Addiction & Mental Health (CAMH)'s Gifts of Light program.

Through Gifts of Light, over 14,000 CAMH patients benefit each year from programming, workshops, fitness classes, and basic necessities like toothbrushes and socks. These small gifts and moments are meaningful to those in crisis.

