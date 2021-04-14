iHeartRadio

Virtual Toronto Artistic Food Expo

Join talented chefs and home cooks on April 17th and 18th from 2pm - 4pm as they display their work virtually due to COVID - 19. Following the lectures and demonstrations there will be a food exhibition promoting the artistic creativity of small businesses and food entrepreneurs. The goal of this event in such an unprecedented time is to ensure the promotion of economic revivial of small businesses, food entrepreneuts and food joints while ensuring people across the GTHA have the opportunity to view the vendors from GTA that are participating. 

 

