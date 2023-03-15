You are invited to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD), on Tuesday March 21, 2023, with the students and staff of Heydon Park Secondary School and 2019 Graduate and Alumni!

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly designated March 21 of each year as WDSD to bring awareness to Trisomy 21 (3.21), which is the medical term for Down syndrome.

In 2013, to raise awareness to WDSD, DSi asked people to wear colorful or three socks on WDSD. In 2019, this led DSi to create a worldwide “design the socks” competition for WDSD.

This year’s theme is “With Us Not For Us”, and Jessica Rotolo is this year's Winner of the Global Down Syndrome Internationals (DSi) sock competition. #LotsOfSocks. Jessica entered this year’s competition using her signature Heart design from her painting called “Love All The Colours Of The World”. The colours used in Jessica’s painting represent all the skin tones from around the world; in addition, the pink and red represent love, the gold and silver are for “make new friends, but keep the old, one is silver the other is gold”.

Jessica’s Heart design was chosen among hundreds of world-wide submissions for this year’s socks. 17,000 pairs are now being sold around the world.



Details of the Day:

Where: Heydon Park Secondary School Heydon Park Secondary School (tdsb.on.ca)

Time: 10:30am to 12:00pm

Address: 70 D’Arcy Street, Toronto

To learn more about Jessica and her many accomplishments, click here