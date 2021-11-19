Through November 18 to December 31 the world’s largest Salvation Army Christmas Kettle will be an impossible to miss highlight of the The Distillery Winter Village in the Distillery District in Toronto. The 35-foot-tall kettle towers over a Salvation Army Stage featuring performances by the Army’s brass bands and choirs, and other performers and entertainment until Dec. 31.

The Ontario-wide goal for the 2021 Christmas Kettle Campaign is $12 million, and all funds remain in the community in which they are donated, assisting those right where donors live.

Funds raised during The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign funds the important programs and services for an entire year, supporting the most vulnerable living with homelessness, food insecurity, addictions and unemployment.

In Ontario, The Salvation Army provides hope in over 150 communities through life-changing programs and services that help those most in need. Together in 2020, we helped over 1.1 million individuals and families in Ontario with life’s challenges.

Donate today at salvationarmy.ca