Get Schooled Logo and Audio

Virgin Radio presents "Get Schooled" with The Credit Counselling Society. Every week our friends at The Credit Counselling Society share debt tips and tips to help you on your debt relief journey.

Here’s the voice behind Get Schooled with Credit Counseling Society!

Anne Arbour, MBA, CEPF

Financial Educator

Anne is the Credit Counselling Society’s Financial Educator for the Greater Toronto Area. Anne brings over 25 years of experience in financial services and facilitation to this role, along with a passion to promote financial literacy in her community and to building strong working relationships and partnerships. Anne holds an MBA from York University – Schulich School of Business, and is a Certified Educator in Personal Finance (CEPF).

Want to get schooled even more? Check out these great resources from the Credit Counseling Society!