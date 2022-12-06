iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Call2Recycle Drop Off

program logo_eng jpg

Join Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout live on location  this Sunday, Dec 11th  and drop off your used batteries!  Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live from London Drugs, 12pm – 4pm,  in the Victoria Square Shopping Centre in Vancouver, one of the many  battery recycle drop off locations.  Drop off your used batteries and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a $500 grand prize plus Call2Recycle will be giving away ten-dollar gift cards to the first 100 recyclers. Join us at 5639 Victoria Drive in Vancouver this Sunday December 11th from 12 pm -  4pm! 

Visit recycleyourbatteries.ca for more details.

12

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com