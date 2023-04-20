iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

2023 Big Guy Classic

BCG Big Image

The 2023 Big Guy Classic, presented by King of Floors is happening at Surrey Gold Club on Saturday, August 26!

The Big Guy Classic is a charity gold tournament benefitting Heads Up Guys Foundation, supporting men's mental health, in memory of Justin Tal. All proceeds from donations, golf registrations, and sponsorship will go to support men's mental health. To find out more about Heads Up Guys Foundation, click here.

For more information and registration for the 2023 Big Guy Classic, click here

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com