iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

50 Women of Options - Nira Arora

Nira Options

For 50 years, Options Community Services has worked as a registered charity to provide essential social services in Surrey, Delta, White Rock/South Surrey and Langley. For its 50th Anniversary, Options has united 50 influential South Fraser women to help raise 1.5 million dollars in support of a new affordable housing build in Surrey, BC. One of those women is our very own Nira Arora!

 

The $1.5 million raised through Options will go towards a 100-unit complex at 8135, 8123, and 8109 King George Boulevard. Of these 100 units, 30 will be market rentals, while the remaining 70 will be well below market rates —designated as affordable housing, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

 

Nira’s personal goal is to raise $25,000 in support of this initiative. YOU can help by donating directly on Nira’s fundraising page. 

 

To learn more about the campaign and the other 50 women participating, click here! 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com