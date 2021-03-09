50 Women of Options - Nira Arora

For 50 years, Options Community Services has worked as a registered charity to provide essential social services in Surrey, Delta, White Rock/South Surrey and Langley. For its 50th Anniversary, Options has united 50 influential South Fraser women to help raise 1.5 million dollars in support of a new affordable housing build in Surrey, BC. One of those women is our very own Nira Arora!

The $1.5 million raised through Options will go towards a 100-unit complex at 8135, 8123, and 8109 King George Boulevard. Of these 100 units, 30 will be market rentals, while the remaining 70 will be well below market rates —designated as affordable housing, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

Nira’s personal goal is to raise $25,000 in support of this initiative. YOU can help by donating directly on Nira’s fundraising page.

To learn more about the campaign and the other 50 women participating, click here!