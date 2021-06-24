June is National Indigenous History Month – recognizing the history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada. Join 94.5 Virgin Radio on June 30th from 6am-6pm for A Day to Listen as radio stations across Canada unite to elevate Indigenous Voices, in partnership with the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund.

Residential Schools (Kamloops) / Canadian history

On May 28, it was made public that 215 children were buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, with more announcements of other discoveries being made daily with a growing count upwards of 600 lost children. Together, we can honour the lives of each child by learning about the longstanding impact residential schools continue to have today and committing to reconciliation.There were 139 residential schools in Canada between 1831 and 1996 considered in the TRC. There are as many as 1300 other schools that were privately run by provinces, or religious denominations, where Indigenous children were sent that could also be considered. An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children went through these schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates that more than 4,100 children died while attending residential school with a 40-60% mortality rate. In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued 94 Calls to Action for governments, educational and religious institutions, civil society groups and all people in Canada to address the ongoing impacts of residential schools.

The stories shared on June 30th may be distressing, especially to survivors of residential schools. The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line is available 24-hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of his or her residential school experience. Call 1-866-925-4419 for support.