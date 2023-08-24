iHeartRadio

Aritzia Warehouse Sale - Remote

Aritzia Warehouse Sale - Top Image Header

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale is back — and bigger than ever! The long-awaited event will take place from Tuesday, August 29 to Monday, September 4 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. This year’s sale will be Aritzia’s largest to date, featuring pieces from all their exclusive brands at 50–90% off retail prices. With new styles arriving daily, Aritzia looks forward to delighting new and loyal shoppers during the return of Vancouver’s favourite tradition.

Catch Amy Spencer, DJ Flipout & the Virgin Radio Street Squad at the Aritzia Warehouse Sale on Friday, September 1st from 7am to 11am!

What:   

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

50–90% off all styles including jackets, coats, dresses, blouses, denim, pants, skirts, accessories and more

 

When:                 

Tuesday, August 29 | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Wednesday, August 30 | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Thursday, September 31 | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Friday, September 1 | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Saturday, September 2 | 7:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, September 3 | 9:00am – 7:00pm

Monday, September 4 [Labour Day] | 9:00am – 7:00pm

 

Where:               

The Vancouver Convention Centre - West

1055 Canada Place

Vancouver, BC

3

