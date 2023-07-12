iHeartRadio

Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000
Art Downtown is an outdoor summer art festival where both new and established artists are encouraged to create and sell their work in an open setting that will inspire others and change the way quality art is circulated. Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver this event includes live music. Brought to you in partnership with the Downtown Van (formally Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association). 

This initiative encourages artists of all backgrounds in their quest for self-expression with various incentives and spiritual tools. We search for artists and provide them with an inclusive space to share their creations with everyone. We want artists everywhere to feel the support they need while they pursue the endeavor that has been their dream.​

From June to September, artists will be presenting their work and painting techniques in the beautiful setting located at several locations in downtown Vancouver. From June 21st - September 15th from 11 AM till 5 PM. ​

Wednesdays & Fridays at Lot 19, 855 West Hastings

More details.

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

