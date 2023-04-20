iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

BabyGoRound

BabyGoRound - Top Image Header

This Mother’s Day, thousands of low-income parents are struggling to care for their babies without the vital baby gear they need. They face agonizing anxiety, unable to afford critical baby essentials like cribs, car seats, clothing, strollers, and much more. BabyGoRound is responding - and you can help!

 

BabyGoRound responds to this urgent crisis by collecting gently used baby gear from families across the Lower Mainland, and connecting quality supplies to parents and babies who need them most.

 

BabyGoRound is the only non-profit in BC dedicated to providing low-income families with everything they need to safely care for their babies—creating kits of essential baby gear that will last up to two years. By ensuring these gently used supplies stay out of landfills and instead find families facing obstacles, BabyGoRound eases household anxiety, frees family dollars for other obligations like rent, and nurtures the long-term development of babies—creating brighter futures for babies and their families.

 

You can make this Mother’s Day brighter for struggling mothers and their babies. Donate your pre-loved baby gear today. For drop-off dates and more details, click here.

2

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com